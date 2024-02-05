Assam: Fatal Collision in Hajo Claims One Life; Another Injured

A tragic road accident in Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam left one person dead and another seriously injured on Monday, reports said.
The mishap occurred in the Nayanpur area of Hajo when a motorcycle carrying two individuals collided with a parked vehicle.
The victim has been identified as Tomol Malakar, of Raja Bazaar village of Hajo, sources said. Tomol and his brother were reportedly on the way back from a local shop to their home.
Tomol's brother on the other hand sustained serious injuries.
Prompt action was taken to rush the injured brother to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical treatment.