Assam: Husband Dies, Spouse Injured In Bike Accident In Dhemaji

In a tragic incident that took place at National Highway 15 in Assam’s Dhemaji on Saturday, a speeding vehicle collided with a motorbike, resulting in the death of the biker.
The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Bordoloi.
The incident took place in Dhemaji’s Silikhaguri on the National Highway, leaving Niranjan’s wife critically injured.
The collision between the two vehicles caused significant damage, and the impact of the accident was severe. The injured wife has been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Earlier on March 7, wo separate road accidents occurred in Kamrup’s Boko in Assam, resulting in the death of four people and leaving several others critically injured.
The first accident took place at Boko's Chakabah, where an unidentified vehicle hit the vehicle of Dayal Rava, a resident of Mouman village in Boko. Rava could not survive the impact of the collision and passed away at the scene. Two other individuals were also severely injured in the accident and were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.