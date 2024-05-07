Assam: Two Teenagers Drown in Village Pond in Tinsukia

In a tragic incident, the lifeless bodies of two teenagers were discovered submerged in a pond in Brahmajan village of Pengeri, located in Tinsukia district.
The victims, both approximately aged around 16 residents of the Khatangpani tea estate in Pengeri, ventured out for a casual stroll on May 4th from their homes.
However, their bodies were discovered floating in a pond on Tuesday. Local police, aided by the assistance of the community members, promptly retrieved the bodies from the water. The bodies have been transferred to Tinsukia for postmortem examination.
As police delve into the investigation, the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident remain shrouded in mystery.