3 Killed, 14 Injured In Uttarakhand Road Accident

At least three women lost their lives, and 14 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus they were traveling in crashed near Ganganani in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
According to reports, the bus was en route from Gangotri Dham to Uttarkashi when the accident happened.
"Fourteen people were injured, with 12 in serious condition, and three women passengers died in the accident that occurred on Tuesday night. The seriously injured have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and Doon Hospital Dehradun," police said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police, along with SDRF, NDRF, revenue, and other disaster response teams, promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a rescue operation. The injured were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment.
