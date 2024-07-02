Assam: Father, Infant Son Killed In Wall Collapse

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Cachar district, a father and his 6-month-old infant son lost their lives when a mud wall collapsed on them during the night amidst heavy rains.
The deceased father has been identified as Aziruddin, and his infant son namely Asifuddin.
According to reports, the incident occurred while the family was asleep, and incessant rains weakened the mud wall, causing it to collapse suddenly. Sources said that other members of the family also sustained injuries as a result of the collapse.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem examination.