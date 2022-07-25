Assam: Father-Son Duo Seriously Injured after Miscreant Attack

In a sensational incident, a father-son duo has been grievously injured after unidentified miscreants attacked them inside their house on Sunday night.

The incident has occurred in Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The victims have been identified as Pratap Das (50) and his son Rahul Das (18). According to reports, unknown miscreants entered the house of Pratap Das at night and attacked the father-son duo when they were sleeping.

Both father and son are undergoing treatment at the Lakhimpur Medical College. According to reports, Pratap Das is in a very critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway into the incident.