Covid-19 Cases Rise As India Reports 21,880 Infections In 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 21,880 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,49,482.

The new cases were detected from a total of 4,95,359 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.16 crores.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 60 deaths taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,25,930.