Billionaire Philanthropist Praises Indian Vaccine Manufactures

Microsoft co-founder and former world’s richest person Bill Gates praised Indian vaccine manufacturers for making affordable vaccines and applauded the country’s efforts to supply vaccines across the world.

The billionaire philanthropist was addressing a virtual roundtable on India – US Health Partnership organised by the Indian embassy on Tuesday.

Gates said that India has delivered over 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries across the world over the past year.

“At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases such Pneumonia and Rotavirus, which have been leading causes of child's deaths for decades,” he said.

Notably, the roundtable was organised with the view of bringing together stakeholders from India and the United States to leverage the bilateral partnership, making affordable vaccines available to the world.

Speaking at the conference, Gates explained, “While this pandemic isn't yet over, we have begun to look beyond the emergency response. This means not only controlling Covid but also being ready to stop future outbreaks before they become pandemics and continuing to fight all the infectious diseases.”

He further said in his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about upholding India’s commitment to supply vaccines to the world and to harness the country’s science and technological advances for the betterment of the world.

"This is a shared ambition and partnerships are central to making it a reality," he said.

According to Gates, the three vaccines, namely, Covaxin, Corbevax and Covishield, were products of the partnerships that bridged sectors and borders.

