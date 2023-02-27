SEBA Withdraws Affiliation of 105 Schools in Assam, Tinsukia Tops List

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) decided to withdraw affiliation of as many as 105 private/venture schools with effect from March 31, 2023. Accordingly, these schools will not be able to register any student of class IX with effect from April 1, 2023.

The decision came after these 105 private/venture schools failed to respond to provide reasons for the show cause notices issued to them by SEBA last June and July of last year regarding dismal performances in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa examinations, 2022.

According to SEBA, around 294 private/venture schools showed very dismal performances in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa examinations, 2022.

Out of these 294 schools, 41 schools were found with continuously bad performances (pass% 0-10) in preceding 5 years.

As per a notification, show cause notices, as to why their affiliation to SEBA should not be cancelled, were issued to all these 294 private/venture schools on June 28 and July 11 respectively last year.

“Though show cause notices were served in the month of June and July last year, as many as 107 private/venture schools did not respond to the same,” SEBA stated in the notification.

Interestingly, for 187 schools, which replied to the show cause notices, there replies were scrutinized. All these schools have consented to improve their results in HSLC exam, 2023. Thus, it was decided by the board to give one more chance to these schools.

Similarly, Mornai Sah Bagisha High School, Kokrajhar and Sri Sri Ramananda Dev Girl’s High School, Nagaon have been given one more chance on the basis of the physical verification reports submitted by DPOs of concerned districts.

However, for remaining 105 schools which did not responded to the show cause notices, the board has assumed that the school authorities have no interest to improve their results.

The board also stated that it is also a fact that the dismal results of these types schools are affecting the overall pass percentage of the state and the district concerned very negatively and thus, withdrawn their affiliation with immediate effect.

The district-wise break-up of the 105 de-affiliated schools is: 1 each in Charaideo, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari and Chirang; 2 each in Goalpara, Hojai, Majuli and Udalguri; 3 each in Baksa, Cachar, Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon; 4 each in Dhubri, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Morigaon; 5 each in Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Sonitpur; 6 each in Golaghat and Kamrup (M); 7 in Dibrugarh; 8 in Kokrajhar and 9 in Tinsukia.