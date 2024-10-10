Assam: Ferry "Maa Kamakhya" Collides with Docked Ship at Nimati Ghat

A devastating accident occurred at Nimati Ghat on Thursday when the ferry named "Maa Kamakhya" collided with a docked ship due to mechanical failure.
The impact caused two-wheeled vehicles parked on the ferry to topple over, creating a scene of chaos among the passengers.
Amid the terrifying situation, the travelers were fortunate to escape serious harm, but panic ensued as they grappled with the shocking turn of events.
The incident took place around 12:30 PM when the ferry was en route to Majuli. Rescue operations are currently underway to ensure the safety of all passengers involved.
As authorities respond to the emergency, the incident raises serious concerns about ferry safety and the need for stringent mechanical checks to prevent such life-threatening accidents in the future.
Earlier on October 9, a passenger ferry bound for Kamalabari from Nimatighat became stranded in the Brahmaputra River.
The SB Chandan ferry set sail at 2:15 PM from Nimatighat but got caught in the strong currents after the vessel's propeller snagged on floating timber.
The ferry was carrying 70 passengers, 17 two-wheeled vehicles, and 2 four-wheeled vehicles. The unexpected stranding created a chaotic situation among the passengers onboard.