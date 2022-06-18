Assam: Ferry Services Suspended on Barak River

Ferry services in the Barak River have been suspended in view of the deteriorating flood situation in Assam and rising water levels of the river.

The water level in the river is increasing by 11 cm per hour.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Cachar has issued red alert in the entire district due to the increase in water levels of the Barak River.

People living nearby the river and in the areas that are prone to landslides have been asked to vacate their residences. The district administration has asked all people to take shelter in the relief camps nearby.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall for the coming three days in Cachar district.

It may be mentioned that Kopili, Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Jia-Bharali and the Brahmaputra rivers are currently flowing above danger level.

On Friday, the water level of the Brahmaputra River rose up to 48.61cm. The upstream water level of Brahmaputra was 48.90cm while the downstream water level is 48.80 cm.

Notably, nearly 13 lakh people in 28 districts of the state are still reeling under flood waters.