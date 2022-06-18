GNRC Hospital's Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah Donates To CM's Relief Fund

The founder-chairman of GNRC hospital, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah on Saturday extended his support to the chief minister’s relief fund in Assam for the rescue and relief operations being undertaken after floods hit several parts of the state in the last few days.

Several parts of Guwahati were submerged in flood water following incessant rainfall over the past week.

The GNRC chairman made a donation of Rs five lakhs towards the CM’s relief fund today, showing support for the government in its work to get relief to the affected people in Assam.

Dr. Borah said, “The situation in Assam is that of peril as floods have hit several parts of the state. I have made a small donation towards the CM’s relief fund so that the flood affected people may get help.”