Assam: Ferry With 200 Passengers Stranded On Subansiri River

A ferry with about 200 passengers onboard was stranded in the Subansiri River while en route from Majuli to Bihpuria in Assam on Monday. The incident occurred due to a drop in water levels, as per reports.
Apart from the passengers, the ferry was transporting 50 two-wheelers and two four-wheelers. It left from Senimora ghat in Majuli and was headed to Bhalukaguri ghat in Lakhimpur district's Bihpuria when the it got stranded.
According to initial reports, a drop in the water levels of the Subansiri River led to the ferry's immobilization. Authorities are currently assessing the situation to provide assistance and ensure the safe retrieval of both passengers and vehicles.
Last month, a passenger ferry bound for Kamalabari from Nimatighat was stranded in the Brahmaputra River. The SB Chandan ferry set sail from Nimatighat but got caught in the strong currents after the vessel's propeller snagged on floating timber.
Rescue operations were launched immediately, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the scene to ensure the safety of those onboard.