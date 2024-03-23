Ferry With 98 Onboard Stranded On Brahmaputra In Assam's Majuli

An engine malfunction forced a ferry with passengers onboard to be stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Majuli on Saturday.
According to the information received the ferry named SB Ghanshyam which left the Neamati ghat on the Jorhat side got stranded in the middle of the river.
The engine of the ferry malfunctioned causing it to be stranded. The ferry was headed towards to Kamalabari ghat on the Majuli side when the incident occurred.
As per reports, there are 98 onboard the ferry who have been left stranded. Along with that there are 25 motorcycles and three four-wheelers on it.
A rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident was reported and a team of state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the site.
More details are awaited.