Assam: Ferry With 26 Passengers Onboard Stranded In Brahmaputra River

A ferry carrying passengers was stranded after it left the shores from Kamalabari in Assam’s Majuli on Tuesday.
The ferry got stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River near Majuli.
According to reports, there were 26 passengers on board.
The ferry named Maa Shubhalakshmi had set to sail during the early hours of Tuesday.
It was heading towards Nimati from Kamalabari when it got stranded amidst the river.
It is to be mentioned that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was sent to the scene of the incident to take measures to bring back the passengers safely.