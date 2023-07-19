BREAKING: Ferry With 101 Onboard Stranded In Majuli

A ferry carrying passengers was left stranded after it left the shores in Assam's Majuli on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, there are as many as 101 passengers onboard the ferry that got straded on the Brahmaputra River near Majuli.
According to information received, the ferry had set sail at around 7.30 am early today morning from the Nimati Ghat and was headed to the Kamalabari Ghat when it got stranded.
Apart from the passengers, the ferry is also carrying several vehicles including two-wheelers.
Meanwhile, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was sent to the scene of the incident to take measures to bring back the passengers safely.
Earlier on June 19, a ferry named MV Lohit went missing in the heart of the Brahmaputra River in Assam which was en route to Majuli.
According to sources, the ferry was heading towards Kamalabari, Majuli from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.
Reports indicated that the ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes departed Nimati Ghat at 1.30 pm, but it suspectedly vanished amidst the dense fog.
Concerns for the safety of those aboard the ferry grew as time passed. Responding swiftly, the SDRF initiated a search and rescue mission, departing from Kamalabari.
Efforts were launched to locate the missing ferry and its passengers, as authorities intensify their rescue operation.