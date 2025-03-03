Assam: Fifth-Grader Dies by Suicide, Eighth Case in Two Years

A shocking incident has emerged from Dholaguri Tea Estate in Morangi, Golaghat, where a fifth-grade student died by suicide, triggering widespread concern. This marks the eighth such case in the same locality within the past two years, raising alarm among residents.

The deceased, identified as Arohi Gohain, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her study room around 7 PM on Sunday.

Reports suggest that her family had gone to attend a wedding nearby, leaving her at home to study. Upon their return, they discovered her lifeless body, prompting immediate alarm.

Local residents, along with police teams from Numaligarh and Golaghat, rushed to the scene following the incident.

After a preliminary investigation, the body was sent to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat and later transferred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Golaghat police have intensified their probe into the matter.

