Assam Final Voter List 2026 Published: What to do if Your Name is Missing?

The updated Assam final voter list 2026 has been published following a Special Revision (SR) exercise ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026, with more than 2.43 lakh names removed from the final electoral rolls. The deletions account for a reduction of nearly one per cent of the total electors, triggering concerns among citizens about their voting status and the procedure for restoring their names.

Election authorities have clarified that the ongoing process in Assam is a Special Revision, not a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While both mechanisms aim to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, an SR primarily involves updating existing records and removing ineligible entries rather than conducting a complete fresh enumeration of voters.

Officials have maintained that the exercise is intended to enhance the integrity of the voter database and not to deprive eligible citizens of their franchise. Voters have been urged to verify their details at the earliest and complete necessary formalities well before the election schedule is announced.

Why Names Were Deleted

According to election officials, several factors may have led to names being dropped from the rolls. These include confirmed deaths, duplicate entries, permanent migration to another location, or failure of booth-level officers to verify a voter’s presence at the registered address during house-to-house checks.

During the revision process, booth-level officers conducted field verification using pre-filled voter data. If a voter could not be located at the listed address and no updated information was available, the name may have been marked for deletion after due procedure. In some cases, individuals who had shifted residence without formally updating their address details were also affected.

Authorities have also addressed concerns arising from eviction drives in certain areas of Assam. Displaced individuals are required to enrol from their present place of residence and cannot continue to remain registered at an address where they no longer live.

How To Check Voter Status

Voters can verify their status in the Assam voter list 2026 through official Election Commission platforms. The online portal and voter helpline services allow searches using name or EPIC (Voter ID) number. These services also provide details of polling stations and contact information for electoral officers.

Officials have advised citizens to check their names early to avoid last-minute complications.

What To Do If Your Name Is Missing

Election authorities have emphasised that deletion from the final list does not permanently cancel an individual’s voting rights. Eligible voters can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6, which is used for both fresh registration and re-inclusion after deletion.

Applications may be filed online through the Election Commission’s digital portals or submitted offline to the local Electoral Registration Officer. Applicants must provide valid proof of identity and residence. Once submitted, the application undergoes verification. If objections arise, the applicant may be required to attend a hearing to establish eligibility.

For voters who have shifted within the same Assembly constituency, address corrections can be made through Form 8 to ensure their name appears under the correct polling station. Those who have moved to a different constituency must apply afresh from their new place of residence.

Appeals And Escalation

If an application for inclusion is rejected at the district level, voters have the right to appeal before higher election authorities within the prescribed time frame. Officials have urged citizens not to delay, as late action could affect their ability to participate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

How Assam’s SR Differs From SIR

Authorities have explained that, unlike Special Intensive Revision exercises conducted in some other states, which involve comprehensive re-verification and fresh documentation of all voters, Assam’s process remains limited in scope. The decision to conduct a Special Revision instead of a full SIR has been influenced by the state’s distinct legal and administrative considerations, including factors linked to citizenship verification mechanisms.

With the revised rolls now in place, election officials continue to stress that the objective remains accuracy and transparency, ensuring that every eligible citizen retains the right to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

