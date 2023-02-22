This Year’s Budget will be Realistic: Assam Finance Minister

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday claimed that the budget for the financial year 2023-24 for the state will be realistic.

Speaking on the upcoming budget session of Assam, Ajanta Neog claimed, “I am giving my word, this year’s budget is going to be realistic and the capital expenditure will increase”

She further said that last year’s a budget of over Rs. 1 lakh crores was made which was highest ever budget in the state after attaining independence.

Earlier today, cabinet meeting was held where several key decisions were made which also included few decisions related to women and children.

Speaking on this, Neog said, “Everyone today gave great and relevant advices for the welfare of women and children.”

Meanwhile, on the possibilities of opposition raising voices and concerns against the budget to be tabled at the upcoming session in March, she said that Finance Department portal is open for everyone and that all are urged to give advice through the portal.