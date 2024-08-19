Assam: FIR Against Bir Lachit Sena Leader for Inciting Communal Enmity

Assam BJP leader Gaurav Somani has filed an FIR against Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha over allegations of promoting enmity on grounds of language and race, further trying to destroy the peace and harmony of the state.
In the FIR lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Gaurav Somani, in the FIR narrated the incident and said, “I would like to bring it to your notice that on 17/08/24 while I was browsing the social media, i.e. facebook, I came across a news channel called "Ajir Sangbad 24x7, which had telecasted a statement/Speech given by one Sri Srinkhal Chaliha of Sivasagar and It was apparently clear from the video that Sri Chaliha was spewing venom against the Marwari, Bhojpuri, Bengali and other community residing in Assam. It could be seen that he was openly threatening the said communities.”
The BJP leader further added that in the video, Chaliha threatening to close various social, religious and community based organizations including the Chambers of Commerce.
Somani further wrote, “Sri Chaliha is trying to break the social fabric of Assam for his personal mileage and political gains but such act of his has hurt my feelings and sentiments along with a deep fear psychosis prevailing amongst the larger section of people.”
He appealed to the police to impose appropriate sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or any other provisions of law.