Assam: Fire at Bitumen Plant in Moran

A massive fire erupts at a factory of a four-lane construction company at Khowang in Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at the bitumen construction plant of the factory while filling oil into the plant from a tanker.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported in the incident.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire from further spreading to other parts of the factory.

Reportedly, the fire has been brought under control.

