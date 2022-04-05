22 YouTube Channels Blocked For Spreading Misinformation

"It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India's foreign relations with other countries," the statement added.

Earlier in January, as many as 35 YouTube channels, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, two websites and a Facebook account were blocked by the Ministry of information and broadcasting for allegedly spreading misinformation.

The joint secretary (P&A), ministry of information and broadcasting, Vikram Sahay had said, "The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content."

"The blocked accounts have contents on Indian Arm Forces, Kashmir, India's foreign relation with other countries and the death of former CDS Bipin Rawat", said the Ministry.