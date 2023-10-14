Assam: Fire At Boko Guts 2 Shops, Short-Circuit Suspected

A major fire broke out at Bondapara village in Assam's Boko on Friday night. The flames engulfed two business establishments, burning them to the ground.
As per initial reports, a groceries and daily items store named Aamar Dukan and a stationary items store were gutted in the fire.
According to the information received, both stores were completely burnt down causing damages worth several lakhs.
Meanwhile, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after much struggle.
Moreover, it is being thought that an electrical short-circuit led to the fire, however, nothing is certain yet. An investigation into the matter will bring forth more details.
A local of the area who witnessed the fire said, "We cannot say how this happened. After we got the information, we rushed here, but by that time, the shops were completely gutted. Only the roofs and the frame of the shops remained. Some of us gathered and called the police. I could not think about what to do next."
"Thereafter, the fire tenders came in and were able to bring the flames under control. The incident took place at around 2:30 am to 3:00 pm. One of the shops was a grocery store, while the other was a stationary store," he further added.