Assam: Fire At Jagiroad Burns Down House, Short-Circuit Suspected

A major fire broke out at Jagiroad in Assam on Sunday in which one house was entirely gutted.

According to reports, the incident took place at Pachim Nagaon near Jagiroad.

The residence of one person, identified as Ikramul Haque was entirely gutted in the fire.

In addition, his vehicle, a Hyundai i-10 car, which was kept in the garage, was also burnt down in the fire.

Moreover, following the fire, an LPG cylinder inside the house also exploded.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the major fire is thought to be an electrical short-circuit.