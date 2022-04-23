Assam: Fire at Sack Making Industry Still Burning

The fire at a sack making industry in Jorabat which erupted on Friday night is still burning. The blaze couldn’t be controlled even after 12 hours with more than 30 fire tenders reached to control the blaze.

On Saturday morning also 10 fire tenders are trying to bring the fire under control.

Notably, a massive fire erupted at a sack making factory at 15 Mile in Jorabat.

The entire factory has been engulfed by the blazing inferno. The massive fire has been suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit.

Police officials and fire tenders arrived at the spot at the earliest and are currently engaged in dousing the flame. However, the firefighters have not been able to bring the raging fire under control.

The inferno has led to a huge loss of property in the factory. However no loss of lives or casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to reports, properties worth 70-90 crores of rupees have been gutted in the fire.

