Afghanistan: 33 Killed, 43 Injured in a Blast at Mosque

33 people including children were killed after a blast rocked a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan a day after the ISIS group claimed two separate deadly attacks.

At least 43 others wounded in the blast in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz, Chief spokesperson of the Taliban-led caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Spokesperson in a social media wrote, "We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province this afternoon. As a result 33 villagers, including several children, were killed and 43 were wounded.”

Mujahid condemned the attack and stated that the culprits behind the attack will be brought to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion occurred on Friday afternoon, nearly at 2:30 pm, in Mullah Sikandar mosque in Imam Sahib, a witness told Xinhua anonymously.

The incident came shortly after Friday prayers when a group of worshippers were ritualizing Zikr, a special religious practice, to celebrate holy month of Ramadan, a Zee News report said.

The nature of the blast that severely damaged the building was not immediately known. One side of the mosque was completely destroyed by the explosion.

Besides, at least one person was wounded in the country`s national capital Kabul in a roadside bomb blast which came hours after Kunduz explosion in Police District 7 of the city, according to a security source. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

