Two Goods Trains Collide in UP's Fatehpur, 2 Railway Officlas Injured

A collision between two goods trains in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district early on February 4 (Tuesday) led to derailment, disrupting railway operations, reports said on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 4:30 am between Shujaatpur and Rusalabad railway stations after one of the train drivers allegedly overshot a red signal.

A stationary goods train near Pambhipur was struck from behind by another goods train, causing the guard coach and locomotive to derail. The upline was affected due to the mishap.

Two railway officials, including the train driver, reportedly sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, rescue and restoration efforts are underway to clear the affected section and restore normal train movement.