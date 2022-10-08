Rs 350 Crore Heroin Seized from Pakistani Boat in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday informed that they have seized heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast.

The ICG and ATS, in a joint operation, also apprehended six crew members from the boat named Al Sakar in Indian waters close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea.

The boat is being further investigated at the port Jakhau in Gujarat.

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted, "In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard apprehended #Pakistani Boat Al Sakar with 06 crew in Indian waters of #ArabianSea carrying about 50 Kgs heroin worth approx 350 Cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation."