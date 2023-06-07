Fire Breaks Out at Dibrugarh Cancer Care Centre In Assam

A massive fire broke out at a transformer installed at Dibrugarh Cancer Care Centre in Assam on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4am in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to reports, the blaze broke out at a transformer installed inside the premises of the hospital.
The reason behind the fire is a suspected to be a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and managed to douse the fire.
The cancer treatment centre is located at the campus of Assam Medical College and is run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.
It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022 in presence of eminent industrialist Ratan Tata and many other dignitaries.
In another incident, an old cinema was reduced to ashes in a major fire that broke out at Sadiya under Tinsukia district.
The incident was reported along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Reportedly, the cinema hall was used as a godown to store alcohol and cement.
The fire tenders reached the spot and douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.