Assam: Massive Fire Guts 7 Houses In Kokrajhar

At least seven houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported from Bagichagaon village in the district.

Goods worth over Rs 30 lakh were destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources said.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the scene and were able to successfully douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon area in which as many as 10 temporary houses were engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out at B G Colony in the Gotanagar locality near Maligaon at around 12 am last night.

The massive flames engulfed at least 10 houses belonging to the resident labourers in the area. Property worth lakhs was burnt to ash in the fire.