Bollywood Singer Amit Trivedi To Perform In Guwahati On Dec 9

Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi is set to perform at ‘Pratidin Live In Concert’ at Royal Global University in Guwahati on December 9 (Friday).

Presented by Star Cement, the concert is being organized by the Pratidin Media Network in association with SPM IAS Academy with the Oil India Limited (OIL) and Potential Concept Educations as co-sponsors.

The concert will be an invite-only event and no passes or tickets will be sold.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ singer is scheduled to hit the stage at 5 PM.

Amit Trivedi has many fan-favorite numbers to his name, some of them being – ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’, ‘Iktara’, ‘Namo Namo’, ‘Love You Zindagi’’, ‘Manja’, and so on.

‘Pratidin Live In Concert’ is organized every year by the Pratidin Media Network. Last year, popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa graced the stage at UTSM in Guwahati.

Prior to Randhawa, singers like Ankit Tiwari and Jubin Nautyal had also performed in the concert organized by the conglomerate media group.