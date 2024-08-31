Assam: Two Injured in Firework Explosion at Abahan Theatre

A firework explosion during a performance of the play "Madam Menoka" at Abahan Theatre has resulted in injuries to two individuals on Saturday evening.
The incident occurred when renowned Assamese actress Prastuti Porasor made an entrance on a bike equipped with fireworks.
The explosion caused significant injuries to Jonali Kalita, 36, who sustained damage to her eyes, and Nishant Das, a young man, who also suffered injuries.
Both victims were promptly taken to the Satish Sarma Memorial Hospital in Pathsala for treatment.
Sources suggest that the organizing committee attempted to downplay the severity of the incident.
This mishap follows a recent accident at a mobile theatre in Chenga, Barpeta district, during a performance of "Maharaja" last Wednesday night.
Actor Jatin Bora, performing a scene where he rode a motorcycle down a ramp from the gallery to the stage, fell off, causing panic among the audience. Bora and at least seven spectators, including two children, were injured.
The two injured children were admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chenga and later referred to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta for further treatment. Fortunately, no injuries were serious. The drama show was briefly halted but resumed later. Actor Bora described the incident as a technical accident.
In another incident, actress Shyamontika Sharma fell from the stage while dancing during a performance of "Rajpathar Rajkumari" at Rajtilak Theatre in Amayapur Bhadra, Nalbari. The fall caused a ruckus in the theatre, but despite the frustration, the play continued with the remaining scenes staged again.