Assam: Firing Incident at Tezpur School Ignites Uproar; Probe Launched

Sensation prevailed in Assam’s Tezpur after a firing incident was reported at a school on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the incident occurred at the Sonitpur Vidya Niketan at Porua Chari Ali in Tezpur.
Reports said that a bullet which pierced through the roof of the building was recovered earlier today. However, fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported.
The person and the reason behind the firing incident are yet to be revealed. The Tezpur police have arrived at the spot and an investigation has been initiated into this.