Assam: Firing Incident In Sonitpur, 2 Held

In a firing incident, two men attacked each other and were left injured in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.

The duo had been identified as Saleh Ahmed and Suraj Ali.

Saleh Ahmed abruptly fired at Suraj in Balipara area.

In defense, injured Suraj attacked Saleh with sharp weapons.

After hearing the sound of firing, the locals gathered in the area and attempted to stop them. Later, the locals handed the duo over to the Chariduar Police.

The police admitted the injured duo to Tezpur Medical College for treatment.

However, motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police seized 0.22 revolvers, four rounds of active bullets, and dagger and duster vehicle from Saleh Ahmed’s possession.

A case has been registered under the charges of 154/2022, 120(B)/448/307/IPC, 25(1A)/27 Arms Act in connection to the incident.

Further investigation also has been launched.