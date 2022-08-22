Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to Visit Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Monday.

The duo will reach Ahmedabad on Monday and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. They will also attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

Taking to twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved; we will also interact with youth.”

The statement from Kejriwal came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Sisodia's home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.