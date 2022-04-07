Assam: First Flood of the Year Hits Dibrugarh District

Assam reported the first flood of the year in Dibrugarh district, affecting 3000 people, including 1000 children.

Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) GD Tripathi said that the first incidence of floods was reported from the Chabua revenue circle in Dibrugarh district.

He said that as of now, they do not have any alert for high flooding but have rainfall alert. "All emergency services in the state have been kept on the highest level of alertness," he said.

The ASDMA has declared Dibrugarh as affected by floods. The ASDMA report said that a population of 3,857 in the Chabua revenue circle has been hit and among them are 1050 children.

According to the reports of ASDMA said that an anganwadi centre and an elementary school in the revenue circle have been submerged under water. Besides, erosion has also been reported from the Gereki area.

A Central Water Commission report said that Brahmaputra was flowing above the warning level at Neematighat in Jorhat district. Another River Jiabharali in Sonitpur district was also flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the weather department in its forecast for the next 24 hours said that a moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, at many places over Assam and Meghalaya and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The department further warned that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura while thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed (40-50) KMPH is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

