World Health Day: AYUSH Ministry Organizes ‘Yoga Utsav’

On the Occasion of World Health Day which is celebrated on April 7 every year, Ministry of AYUSH organized a ‘Yoga Utsav’, a health awareness programme at the Red Fort on Thursday.

The ‘Yoga Utsav’ was organised to mark 75 days of countdown to the International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations under the Union Government's initiative of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and other ministers and MPs were present at the ‘Yoga Utsav’.

Along with them, Yoga Gurus, ambassadors and Yoga enthusiasts also participated in the event.

In order to reach the goal of building a healthier nation, the Lok sabha speaker urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives.

Speaking after the event Om Birla said, "Yoga is our ancestral way of life. We have kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbanda Sonowal said, "The Yoga Utsav marks the onset of the countdown for June 21 which is International Yoga Day. Every ministry on the occasion of Yoga Day would be celebrating the Yog Divas at 75 iconic places of the country, marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Taking to twitter, Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, “Yoga is India's gift to the world and gives us health, harmony & peace. The efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi ji have made Yoga an important public health movement worldwide. On #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, we are taking Yoga and its awareness to a much bigger stage.”