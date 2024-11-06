Assam: Five ACS Officers Suspended for Failing to Join Election Duties

The Assam government has suspended five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers for allegedly failing to comply with election-related duties
The suspended officers include Konkonyoti Saikia, Prismita Dihingia, Jintu Sharma, Saroj Kumar Deka, and Kabya Shree Dihingia.
These officers were recently transferred to election duties, as per the requirements of the Election Commission, but despite the orders, they did not report for duty.
Their transfer to election-related posts was part of a routine administrative procedure, yet they did not comply with the instructions to join their new assignments.
The Assam government has also issued instructions for a departmental inquiry against all the suspended officers to investigate the reasons behind their failure to comply with their official duties.