Assam: Five Arrested for Hunting Protected Birds in Kaziranga National Park

Five individuals were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hunting wild birds in the northern range of Kaziranga National Park, located in Assam’s Biswanath district.

A joint operation conducted by the Biswanath Ghat Range and the Crime Investigation Range at Bholakhat Beel led to the apprehension of the suspects, following credible information that a group had set up nets to trap wild birds.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Saiful Islam, Anowar Hussain, Tamsar Ali, Abul Hussain, and Fukir Ali. Authorities said the suspects had been involved in similar activities in the past but had previously evaded capture.

During questioning, the individuals admitted to either consuming or selling the birds they trapped. Forest officials also rescued a live bird, believed to be a Cotton Pygmy Goose, which is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In addition, authorities seized a fishing net, two mobile phones, a torch, and two white bags during the operation. The Cotton Pygmy Goose, a rare migratory species, travels to Assam from Afghanistan, where it breeds before arriving in the region.

Forest officials emphasized the importance of protecting such endangered species and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found harming wildlife in the park.