Assam: New Survey Shows Rich Variety of Fish, Frogs, and Reptiles at Kaziranga

The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has revealed new survey findings that highlight the park’s rich diversity of fish, frogs, and reptiles.

A rapid survey conducted between July and September 2025, in collaboration with scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India, found 77 species of freshwater fish in the park. These species make up a large part of Assam’s 216 native fish species and contribute to the Northeast’s total of 422 native fish species.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said the park also supports 108 species of frogs, toads, and reptiles. She said this shows that Kaziranga provides a safe and natural home for many wild animals and that the variety of these species is a sign of a healthy environment.

The survey reports were released at an event on November 2 at the Kohora Convention Centre, along with the park’s annual report and a poetry collection by Dr Tapti Baruah Kashyap. Assam’s Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the findings on social media, noting that the park’s protective environment and ongoing conservation work have helped preserve its wildlife.

The study recorded 44 fish species, with the most common types belonging to Cyprinidae and Danionidae families. Combining these results with earlier studies, Kaziranga’s total freshwater fish diversity stands at 77 species. Some of the species are considered rare or under threat, such as Wallago attu, Parambassis lala, Ompok pabda, and Clarias magur. The report also highlights how these fish are important for the park’s ecosystem and help support other wildlife like otters, fishing cats, and waterbirds.

The survey also recorded 31 species of frogs, toads, and reptiles, including 17 amphibians and 14 reptiles. Frogs were mostly found along forest paths and streams, while reptiles were more common near water. The team also used sound recording tools to capture the calls of frogs in their breeding areas.

In total, Kaziranga now has 108 species of frogs, toads, and reptiles, including rare and endangered species like the King Cobra, Assam Roofed Turtle, Asian Brown Tortoise, and the Striped Caecilian found only in Kaziranga.

Dr Ghosh said the findings show the importance of protecting Kaziranga’s waterways and forests. She also stressed the need for long-term monitoring and stronger conservation efforts to address threats like climate change, siltation, and unregulated fishing.

