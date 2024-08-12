Assam: Five Bol Bum Devotees Killed as Truck Rams Into Temple Crowd

At least five devotees lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a truck bearing registration RJ 10GC 0217 number rammed into a group of people outside a temple in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday morning.
The tragic incident occurred in front of the Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area, where a speeding truck struck devotees participating in the Bol Bom yatra during the holy month of Sawan. The devotees had gathered at the temple to perform Jal Abhishekam.
Pushpraj Singh, Superintendent of Police for Kokrajhar district, confirmed the fatalities, stating, "Four people died after the truck hit them in front of Mahamaya temple in the Kachugaon area. One more person was critically injured in the incident and he was rushed to hospital.”
The deceased individuals have been identified as Sukra Kanta Roy (20), Joyo Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21), and Basudev Roy (22) from Hatigarh Village No. 1 in Gossaigaon.
Nabojit Ghosh (26) and Binan Roy (22) were rushed to Kachugaon Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, Nabojit later died from his injuries at the hospital.
The police have since apprehended the truck driver involved in the incident.