Guwahati: 'Bol Bum' Rallies Marred By DJ Music and Intoxicated Youths

With the commencement of the holy month of Shravan, devotees of Lord Shiva from across the country have gathered in Guwahati to participate in the annual “Bol Bom” rally.
However, the celebration has not been without controversy. Reports have surfaced indicating that some participants have deviated from the traditional practices, indulging in misconduct and irate behaviors.
A number of youths have taken to the streets, playing loud DJ music in the name of “Bol Bom,” disregarding the district administration’s guidelines. The presence of intoxicated youths turning the holy rally into a musical celebration has been seen by many as disrespectful to the Hindu community.
Despite the disruptions, local police were seen standing at a distance and did not intervene, allowing the rally to proceed with the loud music and disorderly conduct, by possibly intoxicated youths. This has raised concerns among devotees and the broader Hindu community, who feel that the sanctity of the event is being compromised.
Yesterday marked the first Sunday of Sawan, where devotees were seen dressed in saffron-colored attire walking from various locations to the Basistha Temple. They collect the holy waters of the Basistha River, before proceeding to Sukleswar Temple, where they pour the sacred water on the Shivling. This ritual is performed with the belief that the supreme power of Lord Shiva will hear their prayers and bless them with health and happiness.
While the spiritual essence of the rally remains intact for many, the violations observed have sparked a conversation about maintaining the sanctity and tradition of such revered practices.