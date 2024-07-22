Guwahati: 'Bol Bum' Rallies Marred By DJ Music and Intoxicated Youths

However, the celebration has not been without controversy. Reports have surfaced indicating that some participants have deviated from the traditional practices, indulging in misconduct and irate behaviors.

A number of youths have taken to the streets, playing loud DJ music in the name of “Bol Bom,” disregarding the district administration’s guidelines. The presence of intoxicated youths turning the holy rally into a musical celebration has been seen by many as disrespectful to the Hindu community.