Assam: Five Houses Gutted in Massive Fire At Laharighat

A massive fire broke out at Dakhin Chenimari in Assam’s Laharighat town on Thursday, gutting at least five residences, police said.

Although, prompt action by the local people helped to douse the fire to some extent before the fire tenders could reach the spot.

Meanwhile, the agitated locals created a ruckus in the area and pelted stones targeting the fire tenders for reaching the spot late.

Sources informed that the damage to the fire tenders were quiet massive. However, the local police personnel reached the spot immediately and managed to get hold of the situation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. The affected families have been left devastated, and efforts are being made to provide them with assistance and support.

Earlier on April 15, a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The fire was reported at a building named Raj Tower at Siraputty in Tinsukia.

As per sources, the fire first broke out from the security guard’s room of the building. According to the security guards of the building, a burning candle led to the eruption of the major fire.