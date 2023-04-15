Major Fire at Residential Building in Assam’s Tinsukia

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday night.

The fire was reported at a building named Raj Tower at Siraputty in Tinsukia.

As per sources, the fire first broke out from the security guard’s room of the building. According to the security guards of the building, a burning candle led to the eruption of the major fire.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police also reached the spot.

Relentless efforts from the fire-fighting team managed to douse the fire.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

In another instance, a major fire broke out in Morigaon late on Thursday night which gutted as many as 10 business establishments.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at a daily market in Laharighat in the Morigaon district of Assam. The incident took place at around 12.30 am last night.

At least 10 business establishments at the daily market were entirely gutted as a result of the inferno. Initial estimates stated that property worth around Rs 20 lakhs was destroyed in the fire.

As many as four fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to initiate operations to douse the flames. After much struggle, they were able to bring the fire under control.