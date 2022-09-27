Assam: Five Injured In Head-On Crash In Naharkatia

At least five people were injured in a head-on collision accident in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident happened when an Alto vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming truck, injuring all the occupants.

Two of them are said to be critical condition.

The incident was reported from Balipara area in Naharkatia.

Following the incident, all of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the scene to take stock of the situation.