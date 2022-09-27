Jharkhand: 6 Held For Forcing Family To Consume Human Excreta Over 'Witchcraft'

In an inhumane incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, four members of a family, including three women, were forced to consume human excreta over alleged suspicion of the family practising witchcraft.

According to the police, the family was also tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village, which comes under the area of Sariyahat Police Station in Dumka.

"4 members of a family, including 3 women, were forced to consume human excreta after they were tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village in Sariyahat PS area of Dumka district over allegation that they practised witchcraft," said Naval Kishor Singh, Inspector, Saraiyahat PS.

Adding further that the women were brutally thrashed, the inspector informed that all the four persons have been shifted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre.

"The four people were admitted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. Later, they were shifted to Deoghar for further treatment. Three women were brutally thrashed after which all four of them were caught and excreta and urine was forcibly put into their mouths," said NK Singh.