Assam: Five Miscreants Arrested for Blank Firing, Creating Ruckus in Dhaba

A five-member group of miscreants were arrested in Sarupathar in Assam's Golaghat district for allegedly blank firing and creating a ruckus at a dhaba, reports said on Sunday.
According to information received, the incident unfolded at the Aicheng Dhaba in Sarupathar on Saturday night. Reportedly, the group of five car-borne miscreants created turmoil inside the dhaba demanding alcohol and also engaging in a brawl with the staff.
Reports said that the miscreants resorted to blank fire as the staff denied providing them alcohol. The workers of the dhaba then nabbed two of the miscreants and handed then over to the Sarupathar Police.
Right after this, the other three miscreants reportedly fled from the spot in their respective vehicles. The police however chased them and seized one vehicle near the Uriamghat Police Station and another near Kaziranga's Bagori area, reports added.
The two vehicles are a Fortuner bearing registration number AS 06 AD 6566 and Toyota Hilux registered as RJ 45 CY 7178.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Gajen Bora, hailing from Borpothar; Dashrath Singh and Sachin Sharma, residents from Rajasthan; and Guwahati's Abhimanyu Das and Uttam Das, sources said.
Notably, Abhimanyu Das was the person who had blank fired.
A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.