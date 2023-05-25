Assam: Eight Of Family Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

The consumption of poisonous mushrooms can lead to severe health complications, and in some cases, can be fatal. While mushroom poisoning is rare, it is essential to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms, particularly those found in the wild.

The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of proper knowledge and awareness of the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms. It is crucial to educate the public, particularly those in rural areas, on the importance of identifying safe and poisonous mushrooms.