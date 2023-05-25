Assam: Eight Of Family Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

Eight members of a family in Assam’s Sivasgar district reportedly fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms. The incident was reported from Sapekhati village located in Sonari subdivision on Thursday.
All eight of them were admitted to Rajapukhuri hospital for medical treatment, sources informed.
The affected persons have been identified as Dhaniram Karmakar, Shankar Karmakar, Mamata Karmakar, Hemant Karmakar, Mongli Karmakar, Ganesh Karmakar, Akhil Karmakar, Parishmita Karmakar.
The consumption of poisonous mushrooms can lead to severe health complications, and in some cases, can be fatal. While mushroom poisoning is rare, it is essential to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms, particularly those found in the wild.
The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of proper knowledge and awareness of the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms. It is crucial to educate the public, particularly those in rural areas, on the importance of identifying safe and poisonous mushrooms.
Last month, two people tragically died in Merapani, a town located in the Golaghat district of Assam after consuming poisonous mushrooms.=
The incident occurred after thirteen people from five families consumed the mushrooms, leading to severe health complications for those involved. A woman among the thirteen individuals passed away after consuming the mushrooms.
According to local reports, Prafulla Barman, one of the victims, passed away while undergoing treatment. Sadly, another victim also lost their life, bringing the death toll to two. The ten remaining individuals who consumed the mushrooms had been receiving medical attention in hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat.