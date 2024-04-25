Assam: Five Youths Apprehended for Allegedly Burning BJP Flags

The Assam Police has apprehended a total of five youths in Darrang district on allegations of burning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags, reports said.
According to reports, on Wednesday, the youths arrived at a petrol pump and produced a BJP coupon to fill fuel in their vehicles.
However, they were denied filling in the fuel, following which they protested in the streets against the BJP burning down their flags, reports said.
Reportedly, the five arrested youths have been identified as Mukhtar Hussain, Anar Hussain, Boga Haque, Hanif Ali, and Ainul Haque.