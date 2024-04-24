Sonowal Confident: BJP Set To Secure 12+ Seats In Assam

In a recent press conference held in Silchar, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's electoral prospects in Assam, particularly in securing a minimum of 12 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sonowal emphasized the significant strides made in infrastructure development, particularly in the transportation sector, across the Barak region since 2014 under the BJP-led government.
Attributing the transformation to the concerted efforts of the double-engine government, Sonowal stated, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA goes to poll to secure another historic mandate from the people, we are confident that we will secure a minimum of 12 plus seats in Assam, with more than 23 seats in the Northeast."
Sonowal underscored the focused approach towards improving transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, airways, and waterways, stating, "With a special focus on the creation of infrastructure, the senior BJP leader confirmed how the BJP govt kept a focused approach to improve transportation, on all sides, be it road, railways, airways or waterways, to bring about positive transformation."
He recounted the neglect endured by the region's road network during successive Congress governments, stating, "Thanks to the double-engine government, the road network in the Barak valley has transformed tremendously."
Sonowal credited the allocation of approximately Rs 4,500 crore for various road projects aimed at upgrading Barak's transportation network during his tenure as Chief Minister, stating, "During my tenure, approximately Rs 4,500 crore was allocated to execute various road projects aimed at upgrading Barak's transportation network."
Addressing the electorate, Sonowal called upon the people of Barak Valley to vote for development and growth, citing ambitious projects undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating, "Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a plethora of ambitious projects have been undertaken to enhance connectivity throughout Northeast India, with a substantial allocation exceeding Rs 5.50 lakh crore."
Highlighting the pivotal role of the Barak River in the region's economic growth, Sonowal emphasized its contribution to developmental projects aligning with the 'Act East' Policy, stating, "The presence of industries including cement, stone crushers, coal deposits, food processing units, and tea estates accentuates their impact on regional development."
Sonowal also expressed confidence in the victory of Parimal Suklabaidya in the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, stating, "I firmly believe that Parimal Suklabaidya, brimming with vitality and national fervour, will secure victory in the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency by a significant margin."
The press conference provided insights into the BJP's vision for Assam and highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken in the Barak region, setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.